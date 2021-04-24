Madrid vs Real Betis, Lazio vs Milan on Supersport

Football lovers can look forward to live action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches showing on DStv and GOtv.

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the late kick-off today at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

The weekend also features a potential thriller between Villarreal and Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica on the afternoon of Sunday at 3:15pm.

Title hopefuls Atletico Madrid face a tough trip to the Basque country later the same day to take on Athletic Bilbao at 8pm.

The headline fixture from Serie A for this round sees Lazio host Milan at Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Monday 7:45pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205) and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (GOtv channel 33), with both teams hunting European football for next season.

Elsewhere this weekend, Inter will look to continue their march to the title when they host Hellas Verona at 2pm on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208), while Juventus play away to Fiorentina at 2pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Other games include Parma and Crotone today at 5pm, as well as Atalanta hosting Bologna at 7:45pm and Napoli visiting Torino at 5:30pm. All on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

