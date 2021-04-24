Jandor Tasks Newly Inaugurated Lagos Excos on Vigorous Campaign for 2023 Polls

By Vanessa Obioha

Following the collapse of Ibile Eko and Team Jandor, the two wings of the Lagos4Lagos movement, the visionary leader, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has inaugurated a 51-member state executive. The swearing-in ceremony was recently held at the movement headquarters in Lagos.

Addressing the executives, Jandor reminded them of their collective goal which is to have the executive seat in the state in the upcoming 2023 elections. He mandated them to shove nepotism and take on their responsibilities with utmost dedication.

Acknowledging their contribution to the movement so far, the Lagos gubernatorial aspirant urged the executives not to relent in their efforts, charging them to apply the same vigour they have over the years on their grassroots campaigns.

“We have already started the legwork. You know what to do when they come. It is either Lagos4Lagos or Lagos4Lagos,” he said.

Jandor also revealed that the membership of the movement has multiplied since the All Progressives Congress (APC) began its revalidation and re-registration exercise.

Organically, he said, the movement had over 60,000 registered members before the exercise began. By the time they participated in the registration exercise, there are now over 200,000 members of the movement.

The newly elected officials include the Principal Coordinator, Bode Makinde, who advised the excos to put on their working boots and be ready to play politics to the letter; Central Coordinator and Director of Secretariat, Funke Ijayekunle, state Legal Adviser, Felix Olasunkanmi; and state Woman Leader, Olajumoke Fakoya.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

