Iwobi’s Everton Progress Delights Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted with the progress Alex Iwobi has made at Premier League rivals Everton.

The Nigeria international could be involved in some capacity when the Gunners face off with the Toffees in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Iwobi was on the books of Arsenal for 15 years before leaving for Everton in 2019, signing a five-year deal until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

He joined the Gunners as a schoolboy and went on to make 149 appearances for the club, including 100 in the Premier League, and was an FA Cup winner in 2017 but didn’t play in the final against Chelsea.

Aubameyang is not available for selection against the Toffees as he is still recovering after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

Speaking to the Arsenal Matchday Programme, Aubameyang said : “It will be great to see Alex Iwobi again, we had some good times together when we were together here at the club, and he’s someone I’ve kept in contact with since he left.

“We have a few messages on WhatsApp and it’s good to see him doing well with Everton”.

Since leaving the Emirates Stadium two years ago, Iwobi has played three games against Arsenal, winning one, drawing another and losing the other.

Meanwhile, Iwobi has detailed his struggles getting a professional contract during his time with Arsenal.

The Nigeria international, who represented England at youth level, has claimed that he was the only Young Lion not offered a professional contract as part of his scholarship deal.

Iwobi was amazed by the decision of the Arsenal higher-ups as he had belief in his own abilities and had to wait until the end of his scholarship before going professional at the Gunners.

Speaking to Nedum Onuoha Podcast, Iwobi explained : “At U16 I got the call-up from England which was a big accomplishment coming from Arsenal, Arsenal they believe that’s the best academy in England so players should be called up.

“There was a couple of us my age that were called up for England which was good. At 17 everyone my school year who played for England got offered a pro contract straightaway barring me.

“I was the only one that got told that you can take your scholar if you want or you can go elsewhere, that was a challenge in itself, thinking I feel like I’m good enough, I’ve played for England, why I am not getting the same deal as all my other teammates that played for England.

“I stuck with Arsenal because it’s where I felt most comfortable and most at home, and where I can make a name for myself.

“I overcame that challenge, played on, played on, did my two-year scholar then eventually got my first-year pro then I broke into the first team a year after which was good.”

Prior to his move to Everton in the summer of 2019, Iwobi racked up 149 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 15 goals during his fifteen-year association with the club.

