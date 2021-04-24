Isiaka Adeleke’s 4 Years with God Almighty

Olumide Lawal

As stated in the scripture, “Tell the righteous, it will be well with them, for they will enjoy the fruits of their deeds”. On April 23, 2017, the eagle flew home in a blaze of glory and the world, literarily stood still. Four years after his glorious transition, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke’s spirit continues to enjoy peace of the Almighty God, the unfailing and unalloyed loyalty of his well-wishers.

His dreams and aspiration of selfless service to humanity remain undying and blossoming, as people of goodwill, who believe in his dignified personality and political acumen, are holding the front contended and the flag flying high. Asia Isiaka Adeleke, lele lo nfe. Each passing day keeps him evergreen in the minds of his teaming admirers across the world. Why not, if not? He worked for such feat, while he was with us. Senator Adeleke’s well-wishers are daily trying to outdo themselves to make his everlasting legacies endure and sweet memory to linger on. They are yet to come to terms with the reality of his transition. But the first executive governor of Osun State is resting peacefully in the bosom of Allah, his creator.

During his lifetime, he did not surround himself with pessimistic people or those who distrust God’s promises. He did not, when there were times of crises, which were very few and there was cause for worry, yield to the hearing of fear. In such times, Isiaka Adeleke turned to God in prayers, standing on the irrevocable promises of God, that He will never abandon His own. The late Asiwaju of Edeland believed in the mighty power, that changes every situation for the best. And he in turn gave the best services to humanity. Isiaka Adeleke was one of the ‘limited editions’ of human beings, with solid reputation, impeccable character and without any scandal in his public and private life.

In the last four years of his glorious transition, many people are still testifying to his good personality and how he brought hope unto their lives, even when everything seemed hopeless. Such people are still trusting that his illuminating spirit lives with them at this end.

A top traditional ruler in Osun State, whose domain bestowed a high ranking chieftaincy title on him many years ago, in a recent chat with this writer, described late Adeleke as an achiever in his own right, who was singularly lucky to have enjoyed God’s special grace and mercy in all his endeavours. The foremost monarch also described the late Senator as a likeable and lovable personality, even at first sight. The voice of the people is the voice of God.

There is no denying the fact that so many other highly and lowly placed people in the society are daily singing his praise. Late Senator Adeleke did not for once expose the weaknesses of people around him even when he knew they were up to a ‘game’. He tolerated every shortcoming of different people that came across him.

The late federal law maker cherished friendship and comradeship. We will always remember his comforting and soothing words. His legacy of love, care and commitment to the people around him will always remain engraved in our hearts. The society at large will remember him as a virtuous man, whose greatness impacted positively on their lives.

Though he primed himself to come back and serve Osun people as their governor, that dream is not over yet and Senator Isiaka Adeleke will, by God’s grace, soon hear good news to that effect. His political spirit is fighting that cause, in addition to God’s mercy, the unfailing loyalty and unflinching love of the people of Osun State for him as payback time for all his selfless goodness to them when he was alive.

Political activism is reigning supreme among his supporters. His political structure is waxing stronger on a daily basis. Right now across Osun State, the Adeleke Dynasty is busy distributing thousands of bags of rice to members of the public (Muslims and non-Muslims) who are currently observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. This rare humanitarian gesture has been the unique practice by the Adeleke Dynasty since your transition four years ago, in keeping with your life of philanthropy.

Senator Adeleke’s clear vision and ideology of others first, self-last, should continue to be sustained by all and sundry. Not only in Nigeria is the memory of the first Executive Governor of Osun State being celebrated. Not long ago, his admirers in an Asian Country conferred on him, the title of Supreme Commander of Politics without Bitterness, while another Nigerian Society in Philippines, conferred on the Late Otunba of Ejigbo, the title of Generalisimo of the down trodden people. That is the man of the people, fondly remembered in far-flung areas of the world, because he rose above petty political squabbles and gave his golden heart to his people.

We all salute your life of simplicity and kindness. A life of live and let others live, as a promoter of life more abundant for all. His Excellency, Isiaka Adeleke was an enigma that transited at God’s own appointed time though we would have loved to have him many more years with us. We feel the fragrance of his presence every day. He gave us cause to believe that life without recourse to the upliftment of mankind is a worthless life.

He taught us to give to charity, even if it is only with a flash of smile to the needy, the oppressed and the voiceless in the society to uplift their spirit. These are qualities the First Executive Governor of Osun State, amply demonstrated throughout his lifetime. We give glory to God for all the immeasurable good deeds that he put in place. They are simply indelible. We thank God that he lived unblemished life and his good name was untainted. Senator Adeleke was a man with the Midas touch; a legend in life and in death. A statesman par excellence, who was shoulder high above his peers. A true son of Late Balogun Raji Ayoola Adeleke and Mama Esther Adeleke, both of whom impacted positively on his life and their other amiable children. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a citizen of the world.

In a moving tribute to the loving memory of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, his brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke said the Adeleke Dynasty remains very proud of the responsible leadership roles late Adeleke played within the family while he was alive.

Dr. Deji Adeleke stated that the late Asiwaju of Edeland proved himself to be a worthy head and dependable figure of the Adeleke family, stressing further that the family shall forever be proud of Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s great exploits in political, social and business circles where he successfully carved an enviable niche for himself.

The world at large is still missing you, iconic Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, a man who shone like a lone star in the sky; a polished politician and unassailable humanitarian of no mean order. He was a total family man who was a father, not only to his biological children, but also to many out there, whose lives he touched through scholarship awards and other silent philanthropic gestures.

The leader of leaders. Our leader yesterday, today and forever, continue to rest in perfect peace in Aljanat fridaus. Sweet is the memory of our fantastic friend, brother and boss. Evergreen is your memory.

––Olumide Lawal was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

