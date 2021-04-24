Global Wissen Launches Digital Skills Platform

By Tosin Clegg

Global Wissen Consult, a social development enterprise, has launched its new platform, designed to bridge the gap in digital learning for youths in Nigeria.

It was founded in 2018 by Nathalie Sundelin and Oscar Nwokeji, to pass the light of digital knowledge through modern ways of learning.

Global Wissen Consult, which recently gathered key stakeholders at the Landmark Event Center for the launch, has metamorphosed with the launch of the universal platform that addresses the diverse needs of a new generation of digital entrepreneurs willing to learn, share, sell, buy and engage.

The Global Wissen Consult platform is designed to provide individuals everything needed to survive in today’s digital space. Co-founder, Oscar Nwokeji said at the launch where he also spoke on the platforms’ oerings stating; “With the Global Wissen Consult platform, we created 3 products in one; An online university – where users can pick courses relevant to the Nigerian market and its needs. A social media platform where users can share experiences and opportunities as well as network and a developmental center where Global Wissen matches mentors to mentees, provide access and resources for grants as well as provide access to jobs and internships for users.

For us, it was important to put all three products in one to simplify access to knowledge, information and opportunities.” Through these three products in one Global Wissen Consult is encouraging people to learn skills to leverage the digital space in all fields all while building a community that encourages knowledge sharing with access to news and information in a place where you also have access to job opportunities, mentorship, and grants sourced through Global Wissen.

By this the aim is to bridge the digital gap and ensure that everyone has access to the digital space and its benefits.

Speaking at the launch event Co-founder, Natalie Sundelin said; “Our focus while creating the platform was to ensure the next generation is well equipped with knowledge and tools that is easily accessible.”

The Global Wissen Consult platform oers the opportunity to access a diverse range of sourced knowledge from one place.Anna Rääs, Deputy Head of Mission expressed support for the platform, pointing out how the Global Wissen Consult platform will help boost literacy and close a wide digital divide in Nigeria. The launch was a success as a live demonstration of the platform sparked interest and enthusiasm from guests.

