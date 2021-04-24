Four Teams Have Equal Chances of Winning in NWFL Super Six

The NWFL Premiership Super Six from all indications will end in a photo finish with four of the six teams- Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens and FC Robo, having equal chances to emerge champion of the 2021 season and also Nigeria’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League this year.

All the four clubs must win their last games against themselves at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

At the end of the Match Day 4 games, the teams from Delta and Rivers emerged the top contenders with eight points each from a total four matches.

At the end of matches today, and going into the final games on Sunday, Rivers Angels have eight points, Delta Queens eight points, Sunshine Queens seven points, FC Robo seven points after failing to beat Sunshine Queens. They lost the opportunity to go into the final day with 10 points, and would have just played for a draw to pick the final winning points, but that was not to be. But they still have a final chance in their last game against Delta Queens on Sunday.

The NWFL Premiership title and the CAF Women Champions League ticket is FC Robo’s own to lose.

The Bayelsa Queens versus Edo Queens game will also be a tough cracker as the two teams will be playing for pride.

