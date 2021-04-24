Ford Mustang Mach-E Earns Top Safety Pick Award

by Bennett Oghifo

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after acing all six IIHS crashworthiness tests with good ratings – the top possible results in those categories.

The six crashworthiness tests include driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints, said the automaker in a statement.

Mustang Mach-E also earned the TOP SAFETY PICK rating due to its good-rated LED projector headlights on Premium, GT and First Edition trims.

For front crash prevention, Mustang Mach-E earned superior ratings for its standard vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian accident avoidance system evaluations.

“This award validates the efforts of the Mustang Mach-E team to create an electric vehicle that not only turns heads, but helps keep our customers and their passengers safe,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer. “We continue to prioritize safety performance for our entire portfolio.”

This award for Mustang Mach-E coincides with a recent IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute study that gives evidence about the safety of electric vehicles overall. The study looked at collision, property damage liability and injury claims for conventional and electric vehicle models from 2011-2019 and found that injury claim rates for drivers and passengers of electric vehicles were more than 40 percent lower than for conventional models over that time period.

This recognition is the latest in the long list of awards and accolades earned by Mustang Mach-E – including North American Utility of the Year, Green Car Journal’s Green Car of the Year, Edmunds’ Top-Rated Luxury Electric Vehicle, The Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy 2021 and Best Electric Car to Buy 2021, Green Car Reports’ Best Car to Buy 2021, Car and Driver’s Editor’s Choice and several more.

