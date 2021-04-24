DStv Brings Carabao Final Livel to Suscribers

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to what could be the first step of a ‘treble’ from Manchester City, as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London at 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (203).

City find themselves looking to win three trophies this season: the Carabao Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League. It could have been four, but they exited the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea in last weekend’s semi-finals.

Now they have the chance to win the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season, though manager Pep Guardiola comes into the match defending his team selection from the Wembley defeat to the Blues.

Tottenham, meanwhile, come into the game in disarray after sacking manager Jose Mourinho and his technical team early this week – hardly the best preparation as they look to win the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2008 and a fifth time overall.

