Buhari Expresses Sadness over Death of Sardauna’s Daughter, Aishatu

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, second daughter of Premier of defunct Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The late Aishatu, who died in Dubai hospital at 75, was the mother of non-executive director of THISDAY Hassan Danbaba.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, said, “the deceased lived a worthy and humble life and was an embodiment of discipline and fine character.”

According to him, the deceased and widow of the late Marafan Sokoto, Ahmad Danbaba, “was not only prominent on account of her birth into a powerful family, but also for her own decent character that endeared her to so many people.”

“At 75, Aishatu lived a fulfilled life of modesty, discipline and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving children and other women,” the President stated.

President Buhari extended his condolences to the Sokoto State Government; Emirate Council; Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba; and in-law, Ambassador Shehu Malami, the Sarki Sudan.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward her noble deeds with paradise.

