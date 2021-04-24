Bremer Good Fellows Assists Highway Victims

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Bremer good fellows eV has partnered On the Highway Accident Victims in a bid to ensure that financial relief are given to help cushion the pains and agony of people involved in Road Traffic Crashes .

In an inaugural presentation which took place in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) recently, Julie Chi- Nwaoha, Founder, On the Highway Africa and the Project Director, on the Highway Accident Victims Relief appreciated the Bremer good fellows for the swift response towards partnering the project.

In lieu of the project, She said Road Traffic Crashes are not accidents, they are predicable consequences of actions that are preventable. She added that the global status report on road safety by World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million. That excessive and inappropriate speed are the primary causes of crashes on the roads, that these crashes has led to injuries and most time untimely death of the victims.

The President of the Club, Bremer Good Fellows eV-( BGF) , Mr. Chukwudi Unachukwu, who spoke via Zoom at the event, , said his Organisation is partnering the project due to their Vision and mission which is to Show love by helping one another in need and to make the world a better place for everyone. He added that “The cost of treatment and hospital bills are very high and most time out of the reach of the common man”, hence the reason for their empathy.

The BGF Charity Organization was founded on October 3rd, 2014 by 12 friends who were working with DB SCHENKER(I PARK) Bremen-Hemelingen, and were led by the passion of unity and the development of the community in order to provide for the less privileged, especially children! eg, (motherless babies) and vulnerable persons from war torn counties (asylum seekers) in the society.

Mr. Unachukwu said, “When there is a road traffic crash the burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, motorcyclists and motorists, in particular those living in developing countries.

Speaking while presenting the cheque to one of the recipients of the fund relief for payment of the accident victims’ hospital bills, the Federal Road Safety Corps Unit Commander in Ikeja, Corp Commander Fekoya said, “FRSC has a mandate to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safe motoring environment in Nigeria. The mandate is enormous but the Corps however, is equal to the task and has achieved this in this past three decades.”

She emphasised that the Corps, in achieving this mandate, has been able to engage all relevant stakeholders to synergise in the promotion of safety. It has intensified education of the motoring public on the use of road via different platforms (Institutions-religious, social and academic; agencies/organizations; media etc), Intensified rallies and visits to parks daily on sensitisation and checks carried out on vehicles before they proceed on their journey,

She said they provide prompt rescue services to reduce crashes by 15% and fatality by 20% abiding in the tenet of 2021 strategic goal and effective enforcement with emphasis on causative offences of crashes also known as critical offences. Intervention Patrols mostly Joint Patrols with sister agencies eg Operation Scorpion to ensure unlatched containers are prosecuted to stop the incessant falling of containers from trucks and trailers.

She added that quarterly audit of roads and reports are sent to appropriate authority for repairs/update of such roads and highways, Obstructions cleared out of the way to avoid vehicles crashing into them, training and retraining of staff to upgrade them with the challenges of present time.

In his words Dr. Bamidele Ayodele, a Neurosurgeon with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the team of nurses at LASUTH, were elated to see organisations coming to assist financially in the health sector, Dr. Ayodele reiterated that government cannot do it alone, hence contributions from private and individuals are appreciated.

He added that “the governor’s bold leadership has continued to spur the sector in contributing to saving lives.” While appreciating the project initiative, he urged more organisations to join in the crusade.

Already, the two recipients, who were in coma as at the investigation stage, have started recuperating and one was at the verge of being discharged from the hospital. The recipients’ relations were full of appreciation for the kind gesture offered to them.

Dedicated and commitment to Road Safety, where safer lives is promoted , Chi- Nwaoha urged other stakeholders to join this laudable cause of saving lives while commending the Lagos State Government and especially, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu in his efforts towards the health sector in the state.

