Again, Rodgers Showers Praises on Iheanacho after Performance against West Brom

The Nigerian made life difficult for us, says Alladyce

Brendan Rodgers has praised Kelechi Iheanacho for showing his full potential but says there are still some flaws in his game.

Iheanacho has been a man on fire over the last few weeks, with Harry Kane (15) the only Premier League player to have scored more goals in all competitions than the Nigerian international this year.

The former Manchester City has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Foxes since the turn of the year. His goal against West Brom on Thursday night was his ninth in the league this season- the most he has scored in a single campaign.

Iheanacho has now scored in eight of Leicester’s last nine games, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace against Manchester United.

However, while Rodgers is happy with the qualities of his striker, the former Celtic manager says the Nigerian makes too many mistakes.

Speaking to BT Sport after the Foxes 3-0 win over the Baggies on Thursday night, Rodgers said: “It was a good win; any win is a big win. Our intensity was really good in the first half-hour. I wasn’t happy at half time as our passing wasn’t good enough.

“I am not thinking about the other teams; we have to think about ourselves. We can only control ourselves.

“Jamie Vardy has done it throughout his career, and Kelechi Iheanacho is now showing his qualities – he can still improve as he is still making too many mistakes, but he is getting in there.

Leicester City have moved four points clear in third place in the Premier League standings after thrashing relegation-threatened West Brom at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

Three goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho secured victory for the Foxes who put their feet off the pedal in the second half.

In the 36th minute, the Nigeria international set himself before sending a deflected effort past goalkeeper Johnstone for his ninth goal in the top-flight – his best ever Premier League goalscoring season.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has admitted that Iheanacho and his strike partner Vardy made life difficult for his players, especially in the first half.

The Super Eagles star showed his intentions right from the blast of the whistle and had a big chance to open the scoring inside three minutes.

He raced clear after latching onto a loose ball, however his final touch let him down and Johnstone came out to close his effort down.

“Leicester are a lot better than Southampton and far better than Chelsea – they are as good as the top boys. They are only behind Man City on that performance,” Allardyce said on BBC Sport.

“The front two (Iheanacho and Vardy) in the first half gave us a hard time. We did have the one chance – it wasn’t even a bad miss, it was horrendous.”

Up next for Leicester City, they have another home game against Eberechi Eze’s Crystal Palace on Monday.

