PWRI Hosts Five Nigerian Writers for World Book Day

Yinka Olatunbosun

In commemoration of the UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day 2021 today, Prisenda Writers Residency Initiative (PWRI) will host five Nigerian writers in a conversation. Titled ‘My Kind of Books’, the event that will be held virtually in order for the writers to reveal some books that had shaped their literary direction.

The writers include award-winning poet and lawyer, Mr. Tade Ipadeola (The Sahara Testament); Poet and short story writer, Iquo Diana-Abasi (Eforiro), Novelist Ayodele Olofintuade (Lakiriboto Chronicles: A History of Badly Behaved Women), Novelist, poet and Founder, PWRI, Titi Horsfall (Influence of a King) and children’s story writer, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou (Igho Goes to Farm). These writers will also read excerpts from them to regale the virtual audience.

According to Programme Director, Mr. Samuel Osaze, “My Kind of Books is a platform where participants have the pleasure to talk about the books that have influenced their lifestyle, changed their worldview and brought about paradigm shift.’’ Some of the highlights of the books discussion will include authors recounting the various circumstances surrounding their encounter with the books.

“It’s the PWRI way of celebrating the World Book and Copyright Day, 2021. This programme also keys into the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Share a Story’, especially after the world is gradually emerging from a pandemic that is still ravaging many parts of the world. These writers will share their stories of influential books with the audience, who, no doubt will be enriched at the sheer diversity that is bound to emerge from the conversation. It’s an exciting and diverse line-up of writers whose experiences will enrich our lives.”

One of the writers, Mr. Ajeluorou, said the proposed focus, ‘My Kind of Book’, is apt and fresh perspective that takes the writers’ minds away from the challenges of piracy which had been a dominant subject in previous celebrations.

“For once, let’s have something different and refreshing,” he said. “While not losing sight of the economic menace that pirates continue pose to writers and the book chain, let’s dwell on other issues that are at the heart of creativity, that shape writers’ perspectives and provide a source of inspiration for them to create exciting writing. As writers, we owe a debt of gratitude to those who have written before us and who provide us roadmaps and compasses that we follow. ‘My Kind of Books’ is paying that debt forward, as what we write will also inspire those coming behind us. We thank the organisers enough for this invaluable platform and opportunity.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

