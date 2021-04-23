Ondo Police Parade 27 Suspects for Alleged Child Theft, Kidnapping, Other Offences

James Sowole in Akure

A middle-aged woman, Titilayo Kudaisi, who allegedly sold her one-year-old child for N300, 000 in connivance with her boyfriend, Akinsete Seyi, were among the 27 suspects paraded by the Ondo State police yesterday for various offences, including robberies, kidnapping, child theft and assault on police officers.

The suspects, who included two women, were paraded at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command on Igbatoro Road, Akure.

The woman, who stated that the father of the child had died, claimed that her boyfriend led her into the act.

Addressing journalists on the successes recorded by the command, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to have stolen another six-month-old baby boy from Odo-Ota Sawmill, Olorun in Kwara State, who they intended to sell.

While giving a breakdown of other suspects, the commissioner said six persons were arrested for alleged armed robbery, three arrested for alleged murder, 22 for alleged kidnapping and four persons for allegedly assaulting police officers.

On the murder suspects, Salami gave their names as Nanko Happiness and a house-boy, Emmanuel Akpan.

According to the commissioner, Happiness allegedly killed her rival, Napri Blessing, during a fight at Sunshine Garden Estate on Oda Road on April 7, 2021.

He stated that the second murder suspect, a house-boy, Akpan, allegedly killed his madam, Late Mrs. Febisola Caroline, at Ondo Town on March 29, 2021.

Salami explained that the house-boy was arrested somewhere in Ogun State with one Goodness Eke, who gave him information that his madam had a lot of money and other property.

The state police boss said 12 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, adding that some victims of their nefarious activities had identified them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

