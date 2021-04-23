NWFL Super Six: Bayelsa, Edo Crash out, Aduku Sacked

Two top teams that came into the NWFL Premiership Super Six with so much expectations and promises yesterday crashed out of contention with huge disappointments.

It was the end of a dream for Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa and Edo Queens of Benin City when they both lost their games woefully, each conceding four goals apiece.

Bayelsa lost 4-0 against a resurgent Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, that were on the verge of crashing out before the Rest Day One with just two points from s possible six going into the match-day three games.

The Angels ended the Thursday fixture on five points out of a maximum nine, and a second place standing on the table. Now, they have returned to contest for the title and the CAF Women Champions League ticket.

Bayelsa Queens loss costs the team’s Chief Coach his job, as the club Chairman, Robin Apreala, announced the sacking of Moses Aduku right their in Ijebu-Ode Stadium.

Aduku, also an assistant coach of the national Under-20 Women’s team, thus became the first casualty of the NWFL Super Six.

It was an irony because he was the best coach going into the Super Six playoff.

The second game of the match-day three witnessed the biggest upset of the Super Six, as FC Robo of Lagos whitewashed Edo Queens 4-1 to send the highly motivated Queens out of contention and eliminated from the battle for the 2021 league title.

Edo Queens coach, Stanley Osazee, said after the match, that; “His team has learnt a big lesson, that, the preparation for the Super Six is a different type. You must be ready to play your best game in all matches. It’s our first time in the Super Six, and we tried our best, but it was not good enough.”

The star on the side of FC Robo was team captain, Monday Gift, a Super Falcons player, who has scored three goals in the Super Six as the highest goal scorer. Monday Gift scored eight goals in the regular season.

The NWFL Premiership Super Six continue today, Friday, April 23with Match Day Four matches.

Rivers Angels will try to grab more valuable points from demoralised Edo Queens in the first game at 10am. A win for Rivers Angels will further boost their chances to challenge for the title. The second game at 12 noonwould see Delta Queens attempt to get all points at stake from eliminated and distabilised Bayelsa Queens.

While the third match of the day would see FC Robo slug it out with Sunshine Queens in obviously the match of the day, in a Western derby and a replay of the Week 12 game in Lagos which Robo ran away with three points in a very tough encounter at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos.

