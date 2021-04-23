Leicester Boss Dreams Iheanacho/Tammy Abraham’s Striking Partnership

Femi Solajawith agency report

Strong indication emerged last night that former English Premiership champions, Leicester City may sign up out-of-favour Tammy Abraham from Chelsea as the Nigerian-born England forward continues to sit on the bench since Thomas Tuchel’s spell at the London club.

Abraham has also been linked with a return to Aston Villa – the club he helped get promoted to the Premier League when on loan in 2019.

Abraham’s move to King Power Stadium could see him in attacking partnership with Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho, who has been scoring vital goals for the club in the last one and half months.

He was on target last night as Leicester pummeled West Brom to consolidate on their quest for top four finish in the English topflight this season.

Having sat out 12 Premier League games following boss Frank Lampard’s departure in January, Abraham is said to be ‘angry’ about his situation at the club and looking forward to the exit door.

Leicester Boss, Brendan Rodgers, is believed to be considering signing the 23-year-old striker as a replacement for ageing Jamie Vardy.

According to Birmingham Mail, Leicester are one of the clubs interested in signing Abraham if Chelsea are willing to offload the striker this summer.

The England international has scored 12 goals in 30 appearances for the Blues so far this season, making him their top goal scorer.

He holds this record despite being given limited pitch-time following the arrival of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Having played just 123 minutes of Premier League football under Tuchel, Abraham was even left out of action in Chelsea’s semi-final win last Saturday, he is eager to join a club where he will get regular first-team action.

Rodgers’ Leicester side are said to be one of the club’s willing to offer Abraham such an opportunity.

With 34-year-old Vardy approaching the latter stages of his career, Leicester are said to be looking for a potential replacement.

Vardy has gone 11 games with just two goals, having only scored once in his last 18 appearances for Leicester. He scored Leicester’s opening goal against West Brom last night and provided the assist Iheanacho registered his name on the scorers sheet.

Leicester will, however, have to compete with Aston Villa and West Ham United for Abraham’s signature this summer.

West Ham have excelled in the Premier League this season and are in the race to finish in the top four.

At the moment, Super Eagles forward, Ihenacho, is the main striker for the club and have scored many important goals for the team as they look forward to the FA Cup glory against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium next month.

