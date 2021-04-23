LCCI Inaugurates Maritime Sectorial Group

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has inaugurated its maritime sectorial group that would champion the agenda of the organised private sector in the formulation and implementations of policies in the Nigerian maritime industry.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said the group would serve as a platform for the chamber to engage relevant stakeholders in the maritime industry to advocate specific issues affecting investors.

Mabogunje said: “No economy will be competitive in the international trade arena without an efficient maritime industry. But Nigeria’s sea ports are both poorly developed and poorly run compared to its pears in West Africa.”

The Vice President of the LCCI, Ms. Mojisola Bakare, said trade and commerce would be significantly constrained by an inefficient maritime sector and would negatively affect practically all sectors of the economy.

Bakare said trade and the diversification of the economy would be difficult without an efficient maritime sector, adding that, “if Nigeria must diversify its economy, it must fix the maritime sector.”

“The LCCI, therefore, seek to play a major role in influencing policies and regulations to create an enabling environment in the maritime sector for investors. This informed the decision of the council of the LCCI to create the maritime sector group.”

The Director General of the African Ship Owners Association (ASOA), Ms. Foluke Akinmoladum, said the maritime sectorial group would be a focal point in repositioning Nigeria as a strong maritime economy. “With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) coming on board and the African cabotage within Nigeria’s finger tips, this is an opportunity to make Nigeria count as a maritime nation,” she said.

A Renowned Maritime Lawyer, Mr. Emeka Akabogu, said the group would be able to present issues bothering the maritime industry.

Akabogu said: “It is important that we have this platform for the purpose of holding regulators accountable and speak on those issues that affect the industry because we are in an environment in which government and regulatory vendetta is not out of question.”

The Secretary General of ASOA, Ms. Funmilayo Folorunso, congratulated the LCCI for this landmark event, especially in view of the takeoff of the AfCFTA.

