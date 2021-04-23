Gunmen Attack Kaduna Hospital, Kidnap Two Nurses

Some bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked Idon General Hospital in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping two nurses on night duty.

This is coming barely 24 hours after bandits attacked the Greenfield University along the Kaduna – Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, killing a staff member of the institution, and abducting several students.

The hoodlums were said to have stormed the hospital through the fence, shooting indiscriminately and in the process took away two nurses.

The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Mr. Casfra Caino, confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday.

