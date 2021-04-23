Gunmen Abduct 18 Passengers in Oyo

25 persons kidnapped in 24 hours, says Oyo NUJ

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday hijacked a 18-seater passenger commercial bus in Ibarapa area of Oyo State, precisely along the Igboora/Eruwa road, and abducted all the passengers.

This is coming as the Oyo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has decried the kidnapping of 25 persons within 24 hours in Ibarapa area of the state, describing the development as scary.

The bus was said to be heading to Eruwa.

It was further learnt that the abductors hijacked the vehicle and took all the passengers to an unknown destination.

A source, who is a family member of one of the victims, said the gunmen had demanded the sum of N10 million for the release of each of the victims.

He said: “Yes, 18 people were kidnapped this morning – seven persons yesterday and 18 today.”

“The rate of kidnappings in ibarapa in the last few weeks has become worrisome. Yesterday at 5.00pm, seven persons who were on their way to Eruwa had their vehicle stopped on the bridge and were whisked away into the kidnapper’s vehicle. “This has taken a new dimension. I am greatly disturbed.

“The police are back on the road extorting money from drivers. With their presence nothing has changed. Should we say their presence has brought the resurgence of kidnappings in the region.

“They were busy extorting money, which is very important to them, while kidnappers are free to do their nefarious act.

“Two weeks ago, two students were kidnapped. The parents paid 1.2million before their release. The commercial vehicle conveying the students was stopped midway. The poor state of the road has added injury to the scenario. Where do we go from here”, he said.

Efforts to get reaction from the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive as calls put through to his mobile phone were not answered while an SMS sent to him for his reaction has not been replied as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Council of the NUJ has decried the kidnapping of 25 persons within 24 hours in Ibarapa area of the state, describing the development as scary.

A statement signed by the NUJ Chairman and Secretary, Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo respectively, urged the state Police Commissioner, Mrs.Ngozi Onadeko, to relocate to the troubled area in order to restore sanity in the area.

The union recalled that similar developments were witnessed in the area in 2019, and 2020.

“That this madness continues unabated despite assurances of the security agents, leaves sour taste in the mouth. A report says 18 people were kidnapped this (Thursday) morning, while another claimed seven persons were abducted on Wednesday. All these call for great concern and serious investigation by a delegation of high powered police hierarchy, hence the need for the CP to take up the challenge.

“We are alarmed by this ugly development and therefore call on all stakeholders in the security circle including the Chief Security Officer of the State, Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately deploy all powers at their disposal to rescue the victims unhurt and bring the perpetrators to book.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

