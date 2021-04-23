Family, Associates Remember Abba Kyari, To Unveil Foundation in Memory of Ex-CoS

By Segun Awofadeji

Friends, Families and Associates of the former Chief of Staff to President Muhmmadu Buhari, Late Abba Kyari, converged on the ancient city of Bauchi for the one year remembrance of his death.

Late Kyari died of complications from COVID-19 on April 17, 2021 in a hospital in Lagos.

The associates who gathered at Laushi mosque, Wunti in Bauchi metropolis Friday described late Abba Kyari as “an icon who died for Nigeria”.

Though Kyari hailed from Borno State but his wife, Hajiya Hauwa (Kulu) Abba Kyari (Nee Gidado) hails from Jama’are, Bauchi State.

Speaking on behalf of the associates, one of his in-laws, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, disclosed that a Foundation for the promotion of late Abba Kyari’s legacies, to be chaired by his widow, Hajiya Hauwa, will be unveiled soon.

According to him, “Late Mallam Abba Kyari died for Nigeria. He died as an icon. A man of many parts, detribalised and cerebral, though quiet”.

“In his honour and with the approval given by his widow, Hajiya Hauwa (Kulu) ‘ABBA KYARI FOUNDATION’ shall be unveiled as soon as possible to continue with the advocacies being championed for Nigeria by our icon before his unfortunate demise”.

Mohammed added that “the Foundation shall be focusing on Public Policy and Democratisation Advocacy, Good Governance and Accountability, Conservation and Sustainable Development,Impact Investment, Climate Solution and Renewable Energy and Public Interest Technology “.

” And to add intellectual touch to our advocacies, an Annual Memorial Lecture shall be institutionalised, and it shall hold every 17th April to remember our late icon”, Mohammed also explained.

Dignitaries at the prayer included Alaramas (Presiding Mallams) -Alarama Muhammad Sanusi, Alarama Mukhtar Abdulhamid and Alarama Hamza Sank Abubakar.

Other dignitaries were Mallam Ramat R. Gidado, Chief Sunday Leonard Ezeimo, CEO, Sole Electrical Big. Ltd, Mallaam Sagir Aliyu Yakubu, Hon. Idowu Moses and Akinyemi Olowokere, among others.

