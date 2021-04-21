Showmax Reduces Subscription Fees on Mobile Plan

Streaming service Showmax, has reduced the cost of its mobile-only entertainment plan by nearly 20 per cent while all other prices remained unchanged with effect from last Monday.

Speaking about the price reduction, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said: “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Nigerians enjoying our proudly African stories.”

The company has so far this year, already released its first Showmax Nigeria Original, I Am LAYCON; a reality show on Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Lekan Agbeleshe, which broke first day streaming records on Showmax Nigeria.

Other Showmax Originals that have been released this year include the follow-up to the very popular Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary; the small-town psychological thriller DAM and the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with CANAL+.

Other Showmax Originals on the way in 2021 include the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans; a second co-production with CANAL+, Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology; and its first international reality TV series format, Temptation Island South Africa.

Showmax will also continue to bring the best of HBO, international series, movies and kids’ shows to Africa first, as well as live sports from the English Premiere league, Serie A, LaLiga and PSL. Furthermore, with the Nigerian Idol pop up channel available on Showmax, subscribers can enjoy all the fun and drama on the popular singing reality show online.

