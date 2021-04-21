LAWMA, LSUBEB Move to Incorporate Waste Management in Schools’ Curriculum

By Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) has partnered with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, (LSUBEB), to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state, aimed at re-orientating the youths on sustainable environment.

Speaking during the inaugural training of teachers, themed’ Waste Education in the 21st Century,’ held recently, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said by incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primary schools, it will shape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation.

He said the initiative became necessary, to mitigate reckless dumping of waste around Lagos, adding that, it was not enough to keep the streets of Lagos clean, but to arrest indiscriminate dumping around the city.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support and effort at repositioning LAWMA, saying, “we have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the children, by catching them young. We understand that teachers are the best advocates and change agents whose impact cannot be shoved aside, we are optimistic that incorporating waste management into primary school curriculum, would not only be taught, but put into practice, for the students and with time, become a tradition.”

Reiterating the need to catch the pupils young for them to serve as change agents, Odumboni noted, that LAWMA Academy, a knowledge hub of waste management operated by the agency, was borne out of the need to manage waste in a smart and modern way, and to instill sound understanding of waste management, in them and turn waste to wealth.

“The challenge of improper waste management among Lagos residents, is as a result of not having proper understanding of waste management, and not being environment friendly. Therefore, we need to teach these children how to understand sorting of waste and keeping their environment clean, while regional trainings will be held in schools from time to time. This will no doubt help them develop a positive attitude towards waste and in future, we would have proud waste managers and business experts among them”, the managing director stressed.

In his remarks, the Chairman of LSUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, thanked LAWMA, for the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa.

According to him, “At LSUBEB, our aim is to create an enabling environment for quality education for pupils, as well as improve quality of teaching and learning. Therefore, we will work together with LAWMA and instill environmental discipline in the pupils, to make them conscious of their actions and inactions, towards the environment. We are thankful for this thoughtful and impactful initiative.”

The Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, commended Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous support to the agency, noting that, LAWMA’s collaboration with LSUBEB on the curriculum , would invariably change the waste management culture of the pupils and adults in future.

Papers presented at the training include: ‘Solid Waste Management in the 21st Century by Dr. Essien Nsuabia; LAWMA Academy and Brief on Establishment of Waste Clubs and Incorporation of Waste Management in Primary Schools by Mrs. Elizabeth Ademola; as well as Waste Education in 21st Century by Dr. Michael Ahove, among others.

