FG Won’t Surrender Nigeria’s Sovereignty to Terrorists, Says SGF

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has vowed that no matter the circumstances, the federal government would not surrender the country’s sovereignty to terror groups that were causing political instability in some parts of the country.

Mustapha made the remarks yesterday evening in Abuja at a peace walk against incessant invasion and kidnapping of students in the educational institutions.

The SGF was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion organised by the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) in collaboration with African Union (AU) and other stakeholders to create public awareness of the menace of banditry and terrorism, which have escalated in the country.

In his speech which was delivered by the Director of Nigeria National Volunteer Services in the OSGF, Mrs. Olusola Aina, the SGF assured that the federal government would effectively deploy an approach with protective measures to tackle the menace of terrorism and banditry.

He urged all well-meaning Nigerians to collaborate with the federal government and its security agencies to prevail in the battle against the twin scourge of banditry and terrorism.

The SGF lamented that over 10.5 million schoolchildren had been forced out of schools in some parts of the country by criminal elements while several schools have also been shut as a precaution against the students being abducted by kidnappers, who habitually demand a ransom before releasing the students.

He referred to the North-east as the worst hit by insecurity, adding that the situation had been compounded because the region was noted for low school enrolment before the banditry.

He pleaded with Nigerians not to wait until they fall victims before rising to the challenge adding that an injury to one should be considered as injury to all.

“We must not allow bandits and terrorists to threaten our unity. Safe school initiative of the federal government will be strengthened to safeguard our children in their schools,” Mustapha said.

Earlier, in his remark, the National Commandant of the Corps Ambassador, Dickson Akoh said that 1,179 school children were abducted in the recent past by bandits in various schools.

