EFCC Grills Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday interrogated former Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Abdulazeez Yari, over his alleged handling of transactions relating the Paris Club Fund refund while he served as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Yari was said to be facing questions over other allegations of corruption.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the former governor was invited by the commission’s office in Sokoto.

He could not confirm whether Yari was released last night.

“We extended an invitation to him; He has been with interrogators in our Sokoto office,” he said.

THISDAY gathered that Yari was granted bail but was yet to perfect the bail conditions last night.

