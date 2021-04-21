Ecobank Announces Reward Scheme’s Beneficiaries

The first set of beneficiaries in Ecobank Nigeria’s Super Reward scheme has emerged.

In all, 50 customers would receive N25, 000 each.

According to a statement, the four-month reward scheme which will run till July this year, was launched in March this year.

“50 customers are expected to be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25, 000 weekly, so a total of 200 customers have an opportunity to earn cash gifts monthly.

“In addition, four customers will be paid N1 million each, at the end of the campaign,” it added.

A breakdown of the list showed that the beneficiaries cut across various segments of the bank’s customer base.

Announcing the winners, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, was quoted to have said the reward scheme was part of the bank’s reward strategy for its customers, urging customers to increase their banking activity to get rewarded.

She observed that the spread of the beneficiaries across customer segment and geographical locations is an indication that the bank is accepted all over the country.

She reiterated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the bank, stressing that this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience.

Ecobank had announced the super reward scheme last month. New customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5, 000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; the same condition applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5, 000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

