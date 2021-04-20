Villarreal Boss Wants More Goals from Chukwueze

Villarreal CF Manager, Unai Emery, has asked Samuel Chukwueze to score more goals after the Super Eagles winger fired a brace against UD Levante in the Spanish topflight.

On Sunday night, Chukwueze scored a brace to help Villarreal defeated hosts Levante 5-1 in a La Liga clash.

The 21-year-old player has now scored three goals in 25 league games this season.

He has only matched the tally he achieved last season.

The former Nigerian Golden Eaglet netted five times in his debut La Liga season.

“He’s a very young player who has to find consistency,” Emery told the Villarreal website yesterday.

“We need to take steps forward with him and be demanding. He’s a footballer with great quality. He has a lot of talent, but he needs to improve in front of goal.

“Today (Sunday night) he put in a great performance and managed to score.”

Chukwueze’s brace partly helped Villarreal CF to climb to fifth on La Liga table.

The Nigerian international scored in the 63rd minute, before he completed his brace on 75 minutes.

Chukwueze’s club are also in the semifinal of this season’s Europa League, where they are pitched against Arsenal, who incidentally were the team who first wanted to sign their 21-year-old Nigeria star.

