UPSL Receives ISO Certification

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has awarded its ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems to Uraga Power Solutions Limited (UPSL), a member of the Honeywell Group and one of Nigeria’s most reputable off-grid power generation companies.

This was in recognition of the company’s quality management system’s conformity with global best practices.

With this certification, the company has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver high-quality world class services to its customers, a statement explained. The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification is centred on strong customer satisfaction, providing a framework that ensures that organisations can meet customers’ and other stakeholders’ requirements consistently.

In his congratulatory message to UPSL, Mr. Nick Hundozi, the Operations Manager at the certification agency, PECB Management Systems (PECB MS), said, “I am pleased to announce that UPSL has met all the requirements for the PECB MS certificate. “Your organisation has worked to develop and implement internal quality management systems that meet global standards and will ensure that UPSL delivers on its products and services at a consistent level of excellence.”

Speaking on receiving the certification, UPSL Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Seun Faluyi confirmed that: “The unwavering commitment of UPSL ensures that our processes are focused on uncompromisingly satisfying customers’ needs.

“This has led to the upgrade of our quality management systems, and ensures that we will continue to design competitive solutions that are responsive to client needs and strive to meet the highest standards.”

The ISO is a globally acclaimed body based in Geneva and made up of over 160 national bodies, including the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

