Union Bank Unveils ‘UnionPro’ to Strengthen Retail Trade

By Dike Onwuamaeze

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has unveiled ‘UnionPro’ which it stated was designed to provide tailored financial services and solutions to supermarkets and large retail chain stores in Nigeria.

It said UnionPro would enable large retailers to access a single platform that offers wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings.

These solutions include agency banking, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, in-store ATM deployments, web payment gateways and access to Union360, which is a secured web-based solution that offers end-to-end single point for payments and collections.

The UnionPro would also enable retailers to benefit from overdrafts, short-term finance, distributor finance and invoice discounting finance.

The Union Bank’s Divisional Executive for Commercial Banking, Ms. Gloria Omereonye, highlighted the key role of large retail stores and supermarkets in boosting the economy, stating that UnionPro is one of the bank’s strategic approaches to developing innovative services that would support its customers’ businesses.

She said: “We are proud to support local businesses through tailored products and services that ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria. With UnionPro, we are making a commitment to work closely with large retailers, providing the necessary support they require to grow and expand their businesses.”

Union Bank is noted for offering wide range of products and services for both Small and Medium Enterprises and larger businesses as it remains focused on enabling the success of its customers through innovative finance solutions and platforms.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

