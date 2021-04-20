The Voice Nigeria, Proof of Nigeria’s Quality Entertainment Sector

It is no news that entertainment is one of Nigeria’s major exports, and as such many talents abound in Africa’s most populous nation. But not all talents are discovered, thus, the need for platforms to discover and beam these talents to the world. One of such platforms showcasing vocal talents in Nigeria is The Voice Nigeria.

The music reality TV show is empowering talented Nigerians by giving them the means to be discovered by people all around the world. While the show premieres weekly on TV, each episode is available to the world on YouTube.

Producing the show requires a lot of manpower and being the first time the show is produced in Nigeria, it has inadvertently improve the value and quality of lives by creating jobs for people who provide services during such projects.

With their expertise, the production crew delivered an impressive set that dazzled viewers. From the first week of its premiere, many have spoken about the quality of production, impressive talent, the choice of coaches and the synergy.

Beyond talent and production, the show provides a platform for sponsors to gain brand visibility, brand awareness and brand love.

The value of reality shows like The Voice is unmatched. The Voice in particular is one of those shows with many moving parts that creates multilayered opportunities. From the talents to the crew and all those involved behind the scene, the show remains a learning experience whose impact is felt across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The opportunities are not short and talents are not the only ones with eyes on them. The show is an international format, therefore, enjoys a lot of attention not only for Nigerians in the diaspora but also many others. For instance, the incredible opportunity for brands, coaches and talents to align themselves for more international visibility and interest.

Ultimately, the show is providing a platform for sustainable partnerships within and outside Nigeria and Africa. And also an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Nigeria’s talents, culture and entertainment scene.

