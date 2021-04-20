Sanwo-Olu Lauds Lagos Policeman for Exhibiting Professionalism

By Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has lauded an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Erhabor, for exhibiting calmness, composure and exercising self-restraint in the face of provocation in the line of duty.

The governor stated that it takes a very highly professional to do what Erhabor did despite holding an AK-47 rifle.

Sanwo-Olu showered praises on the cop when the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, presented Erhabor to the governor at the State House in Ikeja.

Erhabor is attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the state police command.

In a video that went viral at the weekend, Erhabor was seen being assaulted by a motorist, Victor Ebhomenyen, 33, who contravened traffic laws by driving against the traffic. Erhabor was, however, calm and composed, and exercised self-restraint despite holding an AK-47 rifle. The incident happened at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement issued by the state police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Ebhomenyen drove against traffic, assaulting and causing bodily injuries to a police officer attached to the RRS.

Sanwo-Olu, however, praised Erhabor for displaying utmost professionalism in the face of outright provocation, and urged other police officers to emulate him.

According to him, “We are quick to condemn policemen, especially when they are found wanting. We are very quick to admonish them as well, but officer Erhabor’s demeanor shows there are still commendable police officers in Nigeria.

“In the heat of the provocation ASP Erhabor displayed restraint and calmness. He restrained himself from taking law into his own hands. I think the gesture is enough to bring him out so he can be used as a testimonial and encouragement for others that they can be civil and law-abiding as exemplified by Erhabor.

“We thank him for showing patience and decorum, and we urge others to emulate him.”

Ebhomenyen’s vehicle has since been impounded and taken to the Lagos State Taskforce Office in Oshodi for appropriate penalty in tandem with provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018).

