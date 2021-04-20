Ramadan: Detained IMN Leader, Zakzaky Donates Foodstuff to the Needy

By John Shiklam

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of naira to the needy for the Ramadan fasting.

In a statement issued yesterday, his spokesman, Abdullahi Usman, said the distribution of the food stuff was flagged of yesterday in Kaduna and Zaria.

He said the food items, which included bags of sugar, rice, maize and millet, were distributed on behalf of Zakzaky, by his son, Muhammad Zakzaky.

According to Usman, the Islamic cleric instructed the distribution of the items to assist the needy during the Ramadan fasting.

He added that “the cleric sends his best wishes to Muslims all over the world and assured them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.”

Usman said internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Katsina and Zamfara States are also to benefit from the distribution of the food items.

“Over 13 northern states benefited from the distribution. Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Nasarawa and Bauchi States are among the beneficiaries of this kind gesture,” he said.

Over 300 members of the IMN were killed during the incident that led to his incarceration.

Zakzaky and his wife are currently being prosecuted by the Kaduna State Government for alleged culpable homicide and unlawful assembly among others.

