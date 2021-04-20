Omo-Agege Hails Team Delta for Emerging Overall Champion at NSF

By Deji Elumoye

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Team Delta for clinching first position at the just concluded 20th National Sports Festival held in Benin City, Edo State.

Team Delta emerged tops with a total of 384 medals made up of 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze.

In a congratulatory message on Monday, Omo-Agege expressed profound appreciation to the athletes that represented the state, stressing that grassroots sports development, catching them young and encouraging young people to be more active in sports have made the difference.

He also congratulated the host and second placed Edo State for being outstanding in hosting all the delegates throughout the tournament.

The Delta Central ranking Senator also commended the contribution of the South-south states for paving the way in sports development in Nigeria as he called on other geo-political zones to emulate and replicate the secrets of the success story of the area.

Omo-Agege encouraged athletes not to settle for less and go the extra mile in improving on themselves, adding that this is the only way they will be at the world stage to fly the country’s flag.

The DSP congratulated his constituent, Efetobor Wesley Apochi, for knocking out Dean Nicholson to win the WBA Title Eliminator.

Apochi, captain of the Nigeria Boxing Team, has represented Nigeria in several international tournament as a heavyweight boxer.

He said: “We are proud to associate with our son of the soil as we celebrate yet again victory for the whole of the Urhobo Nation and Nigeria at large.

“Our doors are always open to support our teeming youth in terms of sports and encourage them to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the world of sports,” he concluded.

