Katsina Police Kill Three Bandits, Recover AK-47 Rifle

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Police Command, yesterday said its operatives engaged armed bandits in gun duel and killed three of them in Mararaba Gurbi village in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, who paraded the lifeless bodies of the hoodlums at the command headquarters, said they were killed by operatives attached to Kankara Divisional Office after a firefight.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kankara, led a team of policemen based on the credible intelligence gathering and confronted the hoodlums who were passing through the village with sophisticated weapons and domestic animals.

He said the marauders were intercepted in the village and on sighting the police operatives, engaged them into a gun duel as a result of which three of them were neutralised while others fled into the forest with possible gunshot injuries.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Today (Monday) at about 4am , based on credible intelligence, DPO Kankara division led a team of policemen to Mararaba Gurbi, a notorious cattle route used by bandits, based on a report that the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, were passing through that route with rustled domestic animals”.

According to him, “in the course of investigation, one Ak-47 assault rifle was recovered with seven rounds of 7.2mm ammunition; 160 cows; 174 sheep and two motorcyles were also recovered during the operations”

