Judiciary Workers Walk out of Reconciliatory Meeting

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have walked out of the reconciliatory meeting scheduled with the Minister of Labour and Employment Tuesday.

The President of JUSUN, Mr. Emmanuel Abbot, who was seen urging his colleagues to leave, said they had discontinued the meeting after it failed to commence at the appointed time.

The meeting was scheduled for 3 pm.

However, the judiciary workers said they waited for the minister and others from the government side to show up but to no avail.

Not even pleas from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Peter Yerima Tarfa, could pacify them.

“With all due respect, I don’t think they have regard for us. We cannot continue with this meeting unless the minister comes to apologise for this insult,” he said.

