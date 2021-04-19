Wema Bank Restates Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Hamid Ayodeji

Wema Bank Plc has said its customers remain its top priority in terms of service delivery and customer satisfaction.

The bank stated this in statement signed by its Head, Brands and Communications, Mrs. Funmi Falola.

According to her, the bank has consistently pushed the envelope in offering customer satisfaction within and outside of the conventional banking needs.

Also, the bank said its alternative channels including the USSD codes and the ALAT digital banking platform are consistently available for customers to make all their payments and subscriptions with ease, stressing that these channels were very helpful for customer during the Covid-19-induced lockdown as customers had no need to visit the banking halls thereby compromising their health.

In furtherance of its commitment to giving the best to its customers, the bank explained that it has always strived to identify their needs and provide solutions accordingly.

“As the heat of the coronavirus burned intensely last year, and with the implementation of the strict lockdown measures that hindered a lot of Nigerians and by extension some of the bank’s customers from carrying out their regular business activities, Wema Bank rose to the occasion by identifying the economic challenge this would inadvertently pose and offering a solution through Covid-19 palliative distributions within its host communities”, the bank stated.

It explained that states that were most affected by the lockdown measures were identified by the bank and communities in such states needing relief funds were particularly attended to.

The statement quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, who spoke on the palliatives distribution, as saying that, “Wema Bank is taking responsibility to support the governments of the affected states in the belief that this is a collective fight. We also encourage Nigerians to do their respective bids to win the war against COVID-19.”

The bank said its help to its customers was not limited only to distributing relief material during the pandemic but extends to providing a digital product (ALAT) that offers quick, easy, and safe way for customers make their bank transfers whilst customers are at home.

“Having identified her customers’ safety and health as a major factor that needed addressing, the bank, in coalition with AIICO Insurance launched a health initiative for her female customers which offered them easy-to-access and affordable health plans at a discount. The SARA health scheme enables the bank’s female community, including customers and staff to enjoy premium health services and is available at prices and payment plans that are found to be convenient to them,” the bank explained.

