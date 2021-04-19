SWAN Hails Edo Govt for Showcasing World-class Facilities During Nat’l Sports Festival

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and Edo State Government for putting in place world-class sporting infrastructure to host the just concluded 20th National Sports Festival and calls for sustainable maintenance of these facilities.

The commendation was part of the eight-point draft Communique of the association after its National Convention at the weekend, presided by its National President, Sir Honour Sirawoo.

The convention which was also attended by the immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung as Special also agreed unequivocally that apart from the provision of world-class infrastructure, Edo 2020 is the worst managed NSF ever organised in the history of Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

First, the association of sports writers, decries the poor officiating and alleged financial inducement of officials by some states and urges Sports Federations to ensure that they engage men of proven integrity as technical officials in future festivals; while it enjoined states to prioritise sports funding rather than cutting corners to winning.

The Communique signed by a three-man Communique Drafting Committee comprised of Isaiah Benjamin (Chairman); Tunde Liadi (Secretary); and Qaseem Oladipo (Member), equally noted the need for the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to revisit the objectives of the National Sports Festival with a view to fast-tracking national integration, talent discovery and sports development.

It frowned at the participation of non-Nigerians and opening of the festival to established and foreign-based athletes, thereby hindering the process of replacing aging talents, just as it sues for improve security at game venues in future.

According to SWAN, “Sports development is anchored on a tripod of administration, participation and promotion; and therefore decries lack of tools to enhance effective media coverage during the 20th National Sports Festival”. The body carpeted the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports under Mr. Sunday Dare for clear show of disrespect for the sporting media.

It therefore, vowed to boycott future festivals if sports writers as stakeholders are not properly placed in the scheme of events.

