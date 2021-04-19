Six Persons Confirmed Dead as Bus Plunged into River in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons died in the auto crash in which a bus plunged into a river at Aponmu village in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It said those that died included three males, two females and a child.

Spokesman for the Ondo FRSC, Abiola Fadumo, ģave the update at the end of rescue operation last night.

Fadumo said eight persons injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital.

He advised drivers to always be cautious when driving during the rainy season.

THISDAY gathered that a Toyota Hiace commercial bus carrying 15 passengers plunged into Owena River at Aponmu village.

Among those who lost their lives, was a bridegroom, who was returning with his wife after their marriage last Saturday at a Lagos registry.

According to a source, the wedding engagement and the Church programme had been fixed for April 24, 2021, in Akure.

The bride, as at the time of filing this report, was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Akure with other injured passengers.

The ill-fated bus, marked Lagos AAA 859 XC, was said to have left Lagos park yesterday morning for Akure.

