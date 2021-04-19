‘Secure ID’s SIM Card Certification Will Create Jobs’

Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has expressed confidence in the recent certification on SIM Card manufacturing, obtained by Secure ID, the smart card manufacturing company, from the GSM Association (GSMA).

Pantami, spoke during a recent tour of the facilities of Secure ID manufacturing plant in Lagos, same day the GSMA presented the certification document to Secure ID.

The minister who was represented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Garba Danbatta, said the certification from GSMA, coupled with the level of local content exhibited by Secure ID in the local production of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card, in line with government policy on local content development, would enhance job creation in Nigeria.

He added: “We are in Lagos for the facility tour of the indigenous production complex of Secure ID, manufacturers of smart cards like SIM cards, bank’s debit and credit cards, Driver’s licence, among others. “Consistent with the local content policy of the federal government, local manufacturing companies should get patronage from Nigerians and the government.”

Managing Director/CEO, Secure ID, Kofo Akinkugbe, who expressed joy over the visit and the certification from GSMA, said: “As an indigenous company, we are able to produce high quality SIM cards and other smart cards and at the same time, providing job opportunities for Nigerians.”

She further explained that SID Digital, which is the new subsidiary of Secure ID, would be providing digital solutions to all sectors of Secure ID smart card manufacturing.

“Certification is a key aspect of our business, and today GSMA has added another certification to our existing certifications. We believe strongly in security and we are certified by Visa and Mastercard for the production of financial payment cards like the bank debit and credit cards.

“For the SIM Card production, we have just been certified by GSMA, and we are glad about it,” Akinkugbe said.

