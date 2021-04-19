Orungbeja, Chukwueke Win Ikoyi Club Tennis Titles

The Ikoyi Club Children’s holiday clinic ended at the weekend with plenty of funfare as Mayomide Orungbeja defeated Emmanuel Afammbolu 8/6, 7/1 in the final match of the Boys’ U-10 category.

In the girls’ category of the event, it was Chinyere Chukwueke who defeated Osasere Akpata 7/5, 7/2 in a match that witnessed a keenly contested first set which kept the spectators on the edges of their seats.

Top officials of the sponsors, Leadway Assurance, executive members of Ikoyi Club and many parents of the over 70 participants were at the colourful event.

The Managing Director of Leadway, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, was represented by Mr. Niyi Abiola at the finals.

The MD urged the kids tennis players to find a balance between education and their sports career.

In other categories, Kobi Ajene defeated Lamar BabaEko 10/6in the Boys U -13 while Denisa Mandela – Otaru also edged out Gabriella Okoronkwo 7/2, 7/0. In the Boys U-16 cadre, Benjamin Okoronkwo was 7/5, 10/8better than Tele Orungbeja just as Mofope Akinyemi defeated Omosofe Akpata 7/3, 7/4 in the Girls U-16 category.

The Chairman of Ikoyi Club, Ms Maryann Chukwueke, expressed delight over the clinic which started on Monday April 12 at the tennis section of the club.

“We really had huge fun all through from the clinic to the final stage. The children are all happy to be part of the event and our sponsors, Leadway were fantastic by putting smiles on the faces of the kids,” She concluded.

