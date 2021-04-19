Iheanacho Shoots Leicester City to First FA Cup Final in 52 Years

*Foxes defeat Southampton 1-0 to book ticket to face Chelsea in final

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho, played a major part in Leicester City reaching their first FA Cup final since 1969 as his second-half lone goal gave the Foxes victory over Southampton at Wembley last night.

Iheanacho was the beneficiary of fine work by Jamie Vardy to score at the second attempt 10 minutes after the interval.

Iheanacho’s current form has helped Leicester City maintain a dominant place in the top four of the English Premier League.

His goal secured the place in the final against Chelsea, who the Foxes beat in the Premier League in January. Chelsea defeated cup holders Manchester City on Saturday to reach the final.

While the Foxes will be underdogs, Leicester have enough quality and resilience to be quietly confident of repeating their January shocking of the Blues now that the stakes are higher.

The game was played in front of 4,000 supporters as part of a pilot scheme, with research being carried out on allowing fans back in to sporting events as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Tickets were limited to residents of Brent – the north London borough where Wembley Stadium is situated – and key workers.

Those inside Wembley witnessed a mainly dour game but Leicester, playing in their first semi-final since 1982, will not care – and neither will their followers.

Southampton were strangely lacking in intensity, barely threatening Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Ibrahima Diallo went closest to an equaliser for the Saints but his powerful drive went just wide.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will now face Chelsea in the final on 15 May, their first appearance in the showpiece since they lost 1-0 against Manchester City in 1969.

Leicester City and manager Brendan Rodgers said his wards fully merited their victory as they were much the better team in a low-key semi-final.

They were the more composed and ordered side in a game where chances were at a premium and it took Iheanacho, who scored the winner against Brighton in the fifth round and was on target twice in the 3-1 win against Manchester United in the quarter-final, to make the decisive contribution.

