Buhari Felicitates With Veteran Journalist, Oshunkeye, at 65

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the winner of CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006, Shola Oshunkeye, as he turns 65 on April 20, 2021.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, hailed the professional strides of Oshunkeye, garnered over more than three decades with media houses like Concord Press, where he rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord, Associate Editor at TELL Magazine, Editor of The Spectator, a publication of The Sun Publishing Limited, and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Ghana.

President Buhari rejoiced with the Oshunkeye family, the media fraternity, and all those who celebrate the journalist of repute, who also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award Best Print Journalist laurel in 1996.

The President urged Oshunkeye to continue sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists.

