Toyota Launches Safer, Stylish Facelifted Toyota Camry

By Bennett Oghifo

Toyota has launched a more stylish, safer facelifted Camry with a revised range that offers a hybrid powertrain in every grade, including the sporty Camry SX for the first time.

The new range reflects the ever-growing demand for Toyota’s petrol electric hybrid models that help deliver on its commitment to a sustainable future while offering customers lower running costs.

The 160kW 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain is now offered in the entry-level Ascent, Ascent Sport, SX sports model and top-of-the-range SL.

A 152kW 2.5-litre four-cylinder dynamic force petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission will also be available on the Ascent.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley said the focus on hybrid models for the facelifted Camry reflected Toyota’s drive to deliver more sustainable vehicles that continued to provide plenty of stylish appeal, high levels of safety, driving enjoyment and Toyota’s renowned quality, reliability and durability.

“Over the past few years, Toyota has significantly ramped up its hybrid offering with the fuel-efficient petrol electric drivetrain now available in seven model lines – and soon the new Kluger will make it eight,” Mr. Hanley said.

“With hybrid now making up more than 25 per cent of all Toyota sales in Australia, its environmental and fuel efficiency advantages are delivering great benefits to customers across a range of sectors.

“The Toyota Camry has long been a family favourite sedan and with its new front end and interior restyle, increased safety technology – including the addition of Toyota Connected Services – and dynamic driving characteristics, it is set to offer even more customer appeal,” he said.

Enhanced style delivers imposing road presence

Externally, the entry-level Ascent has undergone an extensive transformation at the front end with redesigned bumper and upper and lower grille that features distinctive horizontal bars that offer a more refined aesthetic.

Ascent Sport, SX and SL grades now feature wide flared side fins and a lower spoiler that stretches the width of the car, giving it a wide planted stance while the honeycomb grille mesh adds to its sporty flair.

All models feature new design wheels with 17-inch on the Ascent and Ascent Sport, 18-inch on SL and big 19-inch wheels for the SX featuring a black sports finish. Eight bold colours are available including a solid Glacier White, Frosted White crystal pearl, Silver Pearl metallic, Liquid Mercury metallic, Eclipse Black mica metallic, Feverish Red mica metallic, Blacksmith Bronze metallic, and Lunar Blue mica metallic1.

Inside, new trim highlights give the facelifted Camry a more premium ambience with all models bar the entry-level Ascent featuring a redesigned centre console incorporating a larger 9-inch touchscreen display that now sits higher above the air vents for easier access and better visibility.

The 7-inch touchscreen on the Ascent model – previously embedded in the centre console – has also been moved to the same position.

Hybrid power delivers fuel economy and low emissions

The hybrid system uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine that works in seamless combination with a pair of electric motor generators to deliver a maximum output of 160kW.

The combination of the petrol engine and two motor generators delivers seamless, linear power delivery through an electronic continuously variable transmission that offers ECO, NORMAL and SPORT modes.

Manual sequential shifting is also provided via the shift lever or through paddle shifters on the premium SL and sports SX models.

Combined cycle fuel consumption is as low as 4.2l/100km for Ascent and Ascent Sport grades with 4.5l/100km for SL and 4.7l/100km2 for SX.

The new 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine offered in the Camry Ascent generates a maximum power of 152kW. Now offering D4-S direct injection and a high compression ratio of 13:1, while still running on 91 RON fuel, this new engine is also highly efficient, returning a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km2.

Safety first for facelifted Camry

Among the safety upgrades is the introduction of Toyota Connected Services3, a first for the segment.

Toyota Connected Services uses a Data Communication Module (DCM) that is able to automatically generate an emergency call4 to a 24/7 Toyota Emergency Call Centre and relay the location of the vehicle in the event of a collision that requires intervention, or if an airbag deploys.

The driver is also able to request emergency assistance via an SOS button5 on the overhead console and if the vehicle is reported stolen, Toyota Connected Services can assist authorities to help track the vehicle’s location via the Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT) service6.

In addition to this, the Toyota Safety Sense7 suite of driver assistance features has been further enhanced with the addition of road sign assist (certain speed signs), emergency steering assist, lane trace assist and intersection turn assist on every model.

This builds upon an already extensive list of driver assistance features that include the autonomous emergency braking pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and daylight cyclist detection, active cruise control, and auto high beam7.

Extensive equipment for comfort and convenience

Ascent Sport and SX models also feature blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and parking sensors while the range-topping SL further adds head-up display and a panoramic view monitor to give drivers a complete view of their surrounds when parking or driving at low speeds.

All models feature the latest generation multimedia system with AM/FM/DAB+8 radio, Bluetooth®9 connectivity, Apple CarPlay®10 and Android Auto™11 compatibility and myToyota apps including Waze®12 and Stitcher™12 (IOS) and WebEx™12 (Android™11).

Ascent Sport adds satellite navigation13 with enhanced voice recognition with the SL model delivering superb sound reproduction through a nine-speaker premium JBL®12 sound system.

The Camry is well equipped with the entry level Ascent featuring LED lights, alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, electric external mirrors and reversing camera. Hybrid versions also feature keyless smart entry and start and an upgraded dual zone climate control system.

Stepping up from the Camry Ascent, the Ascent Sport gains additional comfort and convenience features like satellite navigation13 integrated into the multimedia system with full control via the 9-inch touchscreen display or steering wheel controls.

The sporty SX wears its intention proudly with sports leather-accented front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, paddle shifters for the CVT and interior leather-accented trim all offered for the first time in combination with Camry’s hybrid powertrain.

As the top-of-the-range variant, the SL model features premium appointments including heated and ventilated front seats, electric boot opening, electrochromatic rear view mirror, and panoramic roof.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

