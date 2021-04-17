Sports Minister Inspects Moshood Abiola Stadium

In line with his commitment to the speedy completion of the on -going renovation of Sports infrastructures in the country, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare yesterday inspected the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to asses the level of work, and to make sure the rehabilitation is on schedule.

“I am satisfied with the progress so far, the delivery date is now June,” Dare said after the inspection tour of the facilities. “There are technologies attached to football pitches like this, when you see standard pitches, it is not just about the sand and grasses.”

“There are underbellies of technologies like the water sprinklers among others. We are trying to get things right so that with proper maintenance, we won’t be drawn back to it for another 10 years.”

Dare also re-assured that plans towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were on track.

“We are done with the National Sports Festival, now as a Country and a Ministry, our eyes are on the Olympics for which we have started a 100 days Countdown,” Dare added.

“In another 7-10 days the camps will be opened in Lagos, Port Harcourt, probably Delta and Florida where we have most of our relay team athletes. From there other members of the team will be joining them and possibly we will have another camp in Europe.”

“The preparation for the Olympics never stopped even with the effect of COVID-19 and preparations for the just concluded National Sports Festival. We will try to maintain a 60-70 days camping by doubling the 25-30 days camping we used to have in the past,” the Minister affirmed.

