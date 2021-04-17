Kwara PDP Moves to Reconcile Defected Members Ahead 2023 Elections

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has commenced move to reconcile all the old members, who dumped the party in the build up to the last general elections in 2019.

The party said that the development would assist it to perform very well during the next general elections in 2023.

Notable politicians that dumped the PDP in 2019 included former chairman of Federal Character Commission, Professor Shuaib Abdulraheem, a current member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha, Alhaji Yinka Aluko, among others.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin yesterday, shortly after the inaugural meeting of the PDP reconciliation and contact committee, the chairman, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said that no efforts would be spared in bringing back old members of the party who have joined other political parties.

Baraje added that the committee would also visit the nooks and crannies of the state to meet with aggrieved members of the party, reconcile and bring them back.

He assured that the grievances of those that have left for other parties and the aggrieved ones who are still in the party’s fold would be genuinely and holistically addressed.

The chairman also disclosed plans to meet with every stakeholder of the party, including youth and women, with a view to iron out issues and bring the party to unison ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We have also resolved that those who have openly expressed their grievances will form those that we will first meet. There are many of our stakeholders who deserve to be consulted. We will go to such people. We will not wait to invite them. We will give them the respect they deserve by visiting them.

“We are also aware there are so many aggrieved voices within our party and we have identified the various levels that are available. We have listed them and we intend to interact with all of them.

“Be you aggrieved members who are sitting on the fence, be you our members who have stepped aside and found themselves as a result of circumstances in other parties, and that are willing to come back. We intend to talk, interact and appeal to them.

“Those who are sympathisers, we appeal to them to support us in bringing back good governance to the good people of Kwara State in 2023,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

