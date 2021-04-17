Kebbi Reassures of Sustaining Financial Transparency

Kebbi State Government has reassured its citizens of their commitment to sustain transparency in governance.

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Aisha Muhammad stated this in Sokoto yesterday at a workshop organised in collaboration with OXFAM, European (EU) Development Exchange Center (DEC) and Open Government Partnership (OGP) Nigeria.

The permanent secretary said the government was willing to partner with any agency that could promote fiscal transparency in the state.

“Transparency and accountability in governance would give confidence to investors to invest in the state, we don’t have anything to hide, as our doors are open all the time,” she added.

On her part, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Salamatu Adamu said the state joined OGP because it had nothing to fear.

She stated that the initiative was supported by the rule of law and anticorruption (ROLAC) funded by the EU.

According to her, the state has taken a step further having signed up to the OGP to finalise its OGP state action plan (SAP) 2021 to 2022.

Also speaking, Usman Faleye, coordinator governance and influencing OXFAM said the gesture encourages fiscal transparency, access to information , citizens participation and innovation needed for inclusive development and efficient service delivery for it citizens.

Faleye further stated that with the steps taken by Kebbi State, it has become the third state in Northern Nigeria to have an approved SAP.

On his part, Olumide Ojo, the Resident Private Sector Engagement Partnership Manager OXFAM said the journey towards institutional reform was long but possible with commitment, saying the aim of the workshop was to enhance capacity development and bring people in, as active participants in governance.

He added that transparency and accountability in governance empower and strengthen governance system.

He further explained that the vulnerable and less privileged have their voices heard in governance.

