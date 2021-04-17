Joshua, Fury Approve Venue for Unification Fight

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have approved the venue for their world heavyweight title unification fight, boxing promoter and Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn, who also represents IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Joshua, confirmed.

The two heavyweights are finally set to meet in a highly-anticipated fight after agreeing terms over a two-fight deal earlier this year.

When and where the fight will take place remain up in the air, however, with a number of options for both being considered. However, boxing promoter Hearn revealed that a choice of location is close after a meeting with Fury in Las Vegas.

“Both sides have approved the site offer that they want to go with, and now we’re just finalising the site deal and we’re in a great place,” Hearn said in an interview. “I saw Tyson yesterday. I just messaged him and said, ‘I’m in Vegas, I’m in your hotel if you fancy a ‘cuppa’(tea).”

“We just had five or 10 minutes together and it was good, because I don’t represent Tyson Fury, so I don’t know what is in his mind. What he basically cemented in my mind was, this is the only fight he wants, and I know that’s the same with AJ.”

“It just good to say, right we’ve got the offer, we all approve. We’re moving forward now. We’re good. It has been agreed by both sides, the option that we will take, and you’ll get the date very soon and the official announcement,” he added.

Saudi Arabia appears to be the frontrunner to host but there remains interest from a number of other venues including America, Qatar and Dubai.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

