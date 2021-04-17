Indomie Rewards Customers with Eat and Win Promo

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, maker of Indomie, has stated that its recently announced “Eat and Win Promo” was meant to reward customers who have remained loyal to the brand.

It pointed out that the promo was such that allowed consumers to consume the products while they win varieties of prize like school bags, lunch boxes, caps, T-shirts and a star prize of 100,000 naira.

Speaking at the launch of the promo, Group Public Relations and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju stated that the exercise further afforded the brand a privilege to connect with its loyalist.

He said, “We are excited by the opportunity to delight our consumers. We consider this as an obligation to constantly reward and connect with them while building excitement in appreciation of their patronage and loyalty towards the brand.

“As a brand, Indomie is always delighted to engage and reward its consumers through various means in order to put smiles on their faces. We will therefore always initiate promos and other engagement activities to appreciate our consumers who have been our biggest stakeholders over the past decades.”

Speaking further, Ashiwaju expressed optimism in the Nigerian market as he declared that the environment is favourable for organisations that do not compromise quality and standards.

He said that Indomie has enjoyed favorable patronage overtime because of its strong commitment to quality.

He added, “To qualify for the promo, consumers are required to find unique codes at the back of the packs when they buy 10 packs of the product and then proceed to create a profile online and enter the codes on the profile to stand a chance of winning. Wrappers with the unique codes will be required to redeem prizes.”

