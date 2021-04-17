Iheanacho Puts Breaking Drogba’s FA Cup Record Behind Him

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed the key reasons behind his form ahead of Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup semifinal clash against Southampton.

Since the start of last month, the former Manchester City wonderkid has tallied nine goals in six appearances in all competitions, and was named the Premier League Player of the Month for March, while missing out on the Goal of the Month prize.

Iheanacho recently signed a new three-year contract with Leicester, keeping him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

On what’s being key to his form, the Super Eagles striker said to LCFC TV: “I’m in a good place at the moment so I just need to keep applying it in the game, to keep helping my team.

“Hopefully, it will be applied in the game at the weekend by God’s grace, but I just need to put in the hard work every day, you need to concentrate and work really hard.

“The form now is coming, I just need to keep my head down and keep working hard, keep going.”

When he found the back of the net in the 78th minute of the 3-1 win against Manchester United last month, Iheanacho overtook Chelsea icon Didier Drogba as the highest scoring African in the history of the FA Cup.

It was his 13th goal in the FA Cup since making his debut in the competition against Norwich City on January 9, 2016.

“For me personally I don’t want to think about it too much, I don’t want to lose my focus in the games.

“Probably after the season, then I’ll start thinking about it.

“Right now there are big weeks in the FA Cup and Premier League so just need that concentration and determination to win games, and get to where we want at the end of the season then after that we can now enjoy the moment,” the Foxes number 14 added.

