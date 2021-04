FA Cup Semis, Copa del Rey final Live on StarTimes

Top-flight European football awaits sports fans this weekend on StarTimes.

Barcelona will seek their first glory this season as they battle Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final today at 8:30 pm

The FA Cup semi-final clash between Tuchel’s Chelsea and Guardiola’s Manchester City will take place today in Wembley at 5:30 pm. Leicester City will face Southampton on Sunday at 6:30 pm.

All matches will be aired live and in HD on StarTimes World Football Channel.

Tuchel has been a perennial trophy-winner with PSG and last season won the double with the club from the French capital.

Like Tuchel, his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola has made winning trophies his business. He seems on track to win his third league title with the club this season and would love to emulate the 2018/19 season, when they won the double.

Sunday’s semi-final sees Leicester City take on Southampton and like the Chelsea v Manchester City game, the match will be played at Wembley.

The biggest problem Leicester face is that they are very dependent on the goals of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, and if the two fail to score, Leicester struggle to win.

For Southampton, appearing in the semi-final is presumably, already a huge success, especially as they had to beat Arsenal to get there.

