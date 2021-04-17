Booster99.com Raises the Bar of Sports Betting in Nigeria

With over 70 betting sites operating in the country already, Booster99 has joined the league of rapidly growing Nigeria’s sports betting industry with the purpose of developing the country’s betting market and providing the best user experience of fun-filled online betting to our punters.

The company plan to be 99 times better in all they do, provide a world-class, streamlined, and hassle-free betting experience to sports lovers in Nigeria.

One of the distinct features of Booster99 is its Sportsbook, an easy-to-use platform which allows punters to register, deposit money, place bets, and collect their winnings seamlessly via desktop, mobile and older feature phones via its mobile lite version, and soon even via SMS and USSD.

Speaking at the launch, Gaming consultant, Morten said; “Our mission at Booster99 is to be 99 times better in everything we do – Booster99 is here to put the punter in focus. We offer 250% Welcome Bonus up to N500, 000 on 1st Deposit and 255% Accumulated Bonus on 30 selections ticket, Cashout, instant payout, cut one, highest odds and the list just goes on and on!

According to Morten, “There are many online betting sites who promise many things, but beware not all of them are true, as not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout, etc. Booster99 does not claim any of this, our aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.”

