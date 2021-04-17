BLord: There is No Shortcut in Bitcoin Trading

Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, BLord (Bitcoin Lord) has dissuaded his followers, customers and business associates from seeking an easy way to wealth and fame, advising them to buckle up, to be patient and to do the hard work.

BLord, whose full name is Linus Williams Ifejika, is the executive chairman of the Awka, Anambra-based B-Lord Group, a trusted top cryptocurrency trading company. He said: “There is no easy way to wealth. I hustle every day. I resume work early in the morning. No one pays my bills, that is why I work tirelessly.”

His company is recognised across Africa as a trusted crypto trading company, further spoke about the importance of seizing the initiative to take steps in the direction of entrepreneurship.

“If you are not prepared to come out of your comfort zone, it will be difficult for you to make any headway or any significant progress as an entrepreneur. In business, you should prepare for losses just as you are seeking profits. When you suffer a loss, take it as a lesson. You would have learnt one way of how not to do that business. ”

Trading in bitcoin or crypto in general, stakeholders, he averred, must be upright, trustworthy and ready only for clean transactions. “For anyone who wants to stay long in the business, there is no room for compromise. If you are diligent and honest, it pays in the long run,” BLord avowed.

